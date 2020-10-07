AEW Rankings Report 10/7: Lance Archer, Best Friends, & Nyla Rose Ranked #1

AEW has released new rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Chris Jericho’s 30-years in wrestling will be celebrated on tonight’s card.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (19-0)

TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (8-1)

Lance Archer (13-1) Brian Cage (8-1) MJF (9-1) Cody (18-2) Scorpio Sky (8-2)

There has been no movement in the men’s singles rankings for a few weeks now. 2 big matches in the division will take place tonight, however. #2 Brian Cage will defend his FTW title against newly signed Will Hobbs. A win for the newcomer certainly would catapult him up the division.

#4 Cody will challenge for the TNT Championship against Brodie Lee tonight in a Dog Collar Match.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1)

Nyla Rose (10-2) Big Swole (9-3) Penelope Ford (9-5) Abadon (5-1) Dr. Britt Baker (5-6)

There was no movement in the women’s singles division either this week. Previously, #3 Penelope Ford moved up one spot in the rankings over Abadon. Last week, #5 Britt Baker returned to singles action and picked up a win over Red Velvet.

#2 Big Swole is in action tonight against the unranked and newly signed Serena Deeb.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (10-0)

Best Friends (17-6) Young Bucks (7-3) The Natural Nightmares (8-2) Butcher and the Blade (9-5) Santana & Ortiz (8-5)

The tag-team rankings also stayed steady this week, with no team moving up or down.

Champions FTR will look to defend their titles this week against The Hybrid 2 team of Angelico and Jack Evans. TH2 has yet to crack the top-5 but have a heck of an opportunity tonight.

Chris Jericho has previously said that he and Jake Hager would like a crack at the tag titles. They are scheduled to face Luther and Serpentico tonight as Jericho celebrates his 30 years in pro-wrestling.