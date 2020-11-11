AEW Rankings Report (11/11): Kenny Omega & Big Swole Ranked #1

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Kenny Omega is now the top-ranked contender in the men’s singles division and Big Swole has moved up to the top spot in the women’s rankings.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (21-0)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5)

Kenny Omega (7-0) (previously unranked) MJF (10-1) Cody Rhodes (20-3-1) (previously TNT Champion) Brian Cage (10-1) (-3) Ricky Starks (12-2) (previously unranked)

The men’s singles rankings were almost completely overhauled based on the results of AEW Full Gear. TNT Champion Darby Allin’s victory at Full Gear bumps Cody Rhodes to the #3 spot.

#1 Kenny Omega shoots to the top-ranked position after winning the title-eliminator tournament.

#2 MJF maintains his rankings this week after defeating the unranked Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear.

#4 Brian Cage drops several spots after not competing at Full Gear. His “Team Taz” teammate Rick Starks sits just underneath him at #5. Both Starks and Cage might be interested in challenging for Darby Allin’s TNT title soon.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (20-1)

Big Swole (11-4) (+3) Nyla Rose (12-3) (-1) Penelope Ford (9-5) (-1) Serena Deeb (3-2) (Previously Unranked) Dr. Britt Baker (6-6)

Champion Hikaru Shida defeated top-contender Nyla Rose at Full Gear. The loss for Rose drops her to the #2 spot in the rankings.

#1 Big Swole jumped several spots in the rankings this week. She picked up a win on Dark but also benefits from losses by Rose and inactivity from others in the division.

NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb debuts in the rankings. She defeated free agent Allysin Kay at Full Gear. It seems Thunder Rosa may want to run things back with Deeb again sometime soon, however.

#3 Penelope Ford drops one spot, mainly due to inactivity.

#5 Britt Baker stays put in the rankings.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (10-3)

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (12-1) (previously champions) Best Friends (18-7) The Natural Nightmares (8-2) Jurassic Express (11-5) (+1) Butcher and the Blade (11-6) (-1)

The Young Bucks are the new AEW Tag Team Champions. The loss for FTR drops them to the #1 ranked spot in the division.

The only other movement in the rankings this week saw Jurassic Express and the Butcher and the Blade switch spots. Jurassic Express has picked up 3 straight wins on Dark.