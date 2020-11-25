Wednesday, November 25, 2020

AEW Rankings Report (11/25)

AEW has released new top-5 rankings.

By Ian Carey
AEW Rankings
AEW has released new rankings for each of its divisions ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Men’s Singles Rankings

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (21-0)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5)

  1. Kenny Omega (7-0)
  2. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (10-1)
  3. Cody Rhodes (20-3-1)
  4. Brian Cage (11-1)
  5. Ricky Starks (13-2)
There was no movement in the mens singles rankings this week.

Next week, possibly the biggest match to take place in this division will air on Dynamite. #1 Kenny Omega will challenge champion Jon Moxley for the belt.

#2 Maxwell Jacob Friedman is currently involved in an angle with his stablemates in the Inner Circle. #3 Cody Rhodes looks to be headed into a feud with Shaquille O’Neal. #4 Brian Cage and #5 Ricky Starks might both be gunning for Darby Allin’s TNT Championship.

Women’s Singles Rankings

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (20-1)

  1. Big Swole (13-4)
  2. Nyla Rose (12-3)
  3. Serena Deeb (4-2) (+1)
  4. Penelope Ford (11-5) (-1)
  5. Anna Jay (4-3)

An AEW Women’s Championship is booked for tonight. #5 Anna Jay will challenge Hikaru Shida for the belt.

#1 Big Swole picked up a win on Dark this week. #2 Nyla Rose hasn’t wrestled since Full Gear.

#3 Serena Deeb moves up one spot in the rankings this week after defeating Thunder Rosa to defend the NWA women’s title last week. #4 Penelope Ford drops one spot as a result.

Tag Team Division Rankings

Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (11-3)

  1. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (12-1)
  2. The Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) (18-7)
  3. The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) (9-2)
  4. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (13-5)
  5. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) (13-2)

There was no movement in the tag-team division this week but there are 3 big tag matches taking place on Dynamite tonight.

SCU will take on Jake Hager and Chris Jericho. PAC and Rey Fenix will take on the Butcher and the Blade. Also, Top Flight returns to take on the Hybrid 2.

