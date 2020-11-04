Wednesday, November 4, 2020

AEW Rankings Report 11/4:

AEW has released new top-5 rankings.

By Ian Carey
AEW Rankings
AEW has released new top-5 rankings for each of its divisions ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite. These will be the official rankings as AEW heads into Full Gear on Saturday.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (20-0)
TNT Champion: Cody (20-2-1)

  1. Brian Cage (10-1)
  2. MJF (9-1)
  3. Lance Archer (13-2) 
  4. Darby Allin (13-5) (+1)
  5. Shawn Spears (15-2) (+1)
Brodie Lee dropped out of the rankings this week. He hasn’t wrestled since dropping the TNT title to Cody. Cody defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the title last week. He’ll team up with the Gunn Club tonight to take on the Dark Order.

Brodie Lee falling out of the rankings allows #4 Darby Allin to move up one spot ahead of his title match against Cody at Full Gear. He picked up a win on Dark this week.

#5 Shawn Spears is back in the rankings after defeating VSK on Dynamite last week. He’ll take on the unranked Scorpio Sky tonight.

#2 MJF will team with Wardlow to take on the Inner Circle’s Ortiz and Sammy Guevara tonight.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (19-1)

  1. Nyla Rose (11-2)
  2. Penelope Ford (9-5)
  3. Abadon (5-1)
  4. Big Swole (10-4) 
  5. Dr. Britt Baker (6-6)

There was no movement in the women’s singles division this week. NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb successfully retained her title over Leyla Hirsch last week in the only women’s match on Dynamite.

#1 Nyla Rose is scheduled to challenge for the title at Full Gear. She’ll face Red Velvet in something of a tune-up match tonight.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (12-0)

  1. Young Bucks (8-3)
  2. Best Friends (18-7) 
  3. The Natural Nightmares (8-2)
  4. Butcher and the Blade (11-6) 
  5. Jurassic Express (9-5) (previously unranked)

Santana and Ortiz drop out of the rankings this week. They are replaced by Jurassic Express who picked up a win on Dark this week.

AEW’s tag division is gearing up for what could be the most significant tag title match in the promotion’s young history when FTR face the Young Bucks at Full Gear.

