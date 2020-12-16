AEW Rankings Report 12/16: Abadon Moves Up, The Acclaimed Debut

AEW has updated its top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. There was some movement in the women’s and tag-team divisions this week.

Men’s Singles Rankings

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (8-0)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5)

Jon Moxley (21-1) Maxwell Jacob Friedman (11-1) Cody Rhodes (20-3-1) Brian Cage (13-1) Ricky Starks (16-2)

- Advertisement -

There was no movement in the mens singles rankings this week.

Last week on Dynamite, we didn’t see former champion #1 Jon Moxley but we did get an interview from the current champ, Kenny Omega, along with Don Callis.

#2 MJF defeated Orange Cassidy last week. #3 Cody Rhodes was in a segment with Sting. #4 Brian Cage and #5 Ricky Starks both picked up wins on Dark this week.

Tonight on Dynamite, AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega will face unranked Joey Janela in a non-title match. #2 MJF will be in a 7-on-7 match with the Inner Circle. #3 Cody will take on Angelico while #4 Cage and #5 Ricky Starks of Team Taz have nothing scheduled.

Women’s Singles Rankings

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (22-1)

Big Swole (14-4) Nyla Rose (13-3) Abadon (6-1) (+2) Serena Deeb (4-2) (-1) Penelope Ford (11-5) (-1)

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida picked up a win on Dark this week and was promptly confronted by the terrifying, #3 Abadon. On Dynamite this week, Abadon picked up a win over Tesha Price. Abadon moves up 2 spots in the rankings this week as a result.

#4 Serena Deeb and #1 Big Swole will be in action on tonight’s Dynamite. They will team up to take on the winners of the Women’s Tag Team Cup earlier this year, Ivelisse & Diamante. #5 Penelope Ford and #2 Nyla Rose have nothing scheduled.

Tag Team Division Rankings

Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (12-3)

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (13-1) The Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) (20-7) Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (15-5) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) (15-2) (+1) The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) (7-1) (previously unranked)

Champions the Young Bucks defeated The Hybrid 2 in non-title action last week. #1 FTR also picked up a win over the Varsity Blondes.

The Acclaimed make their first appearance in the top-10 this week. The Natural Nightmares are booted out of the rankings as a result. The Acclaimed will face former AEW tag champs, SCU, tonight, and will likely be defending their top-5 ranking in the match.

#4 the Dark Order is also in action tonight. They will team with Hangman Page and go up against unranked Private Party and Matt Hardy.

Tonight on Dynamite, #2 The Best Friends will team with unranked teams the Varsity Blondes, and Top Flight along with Brandon Cutler against the Inner Circle.