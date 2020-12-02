Wednesday, December 2, 2020

AEW Rankings Report 12/2: Omega, Swole, & FTR Ranked #1

By Ian Carey
AEW Rankings
AEW Rankings

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Men’s Singles Rankings

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (21-0)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5)

  1. Kenny Omega (7-0)
  2. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (10-1)
  3. Cody Rhodes (20-3-1)
  4. Brian Cage (11-1)
  5. Ricky Starks (14-2)

There was no movement in the men’s singles division this week.

- Advertisement -

Tonight on Dynamite, #1 Kenny Omega will challenge champion, Jon Moxley.

TNT Champion Darby Allin will team with #3 Cody Rhodes tonight in tag action against #5 Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs.

#2 Maxwell Jacob Friedman will look to defend his Dynamite Diamond ring tonight in the battle royal.

Women’s Singles Rankings

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (21-1)

  1. Big Swole (13-4)
  2. Nyla Rose (12-3)
  3. Serena Deeb (4-2)
  4. Penelope Ford (11-5)
  5. Abadon (5-1) (previously unranked)

Anna Jay drops out of the rankings this week after losing to Hikaru Shida in a title match last week. Abadon, who confronted the champion after the match, replaces Anna in the #5 spot.

In the women’s division tonight, unranked Britt Baker takes on unranked Leyla Hirsch.

Tag Team Division Rankings

Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (11-3)

  1. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (12-1)
  2. The Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) (19-7)
  3. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (14-5) (+1)
  4. The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) (9-2) (-1)
  5. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) (14-2)

The Jurassic Express and Natural Nightmares switch spots this week. No other movement was recorded in the tag team division, however. There are no matches featuring established tag-teams scheduled for Winter is Coming.

