AEW Rankings Report 12/2: Omega, Swole, & FTR Ranked #1

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.
Men’s Singles Rankings
AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (21-0)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5)
- Kenny Omega (7-0)
- Maxwell Jacob Friedman (10-1)
- Cody Rhodes (20-3-1)
- Brian Cage (11-1)
- Ricky Starks (14-2)
There was no movement in the men’s singles division this week.
Tonight on Dynamite, #1 Kenny Omega will challenge champion, Jon Moxley.
TNT Champion Darby Allin will team with #3 Cody Rhodes tonight in tag action against #5 Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs.
#2 Maxwell Jacob Friedman will look to defend his Dynamite Diamond ring tonight in the battle royal.
Women’s Singles Rankings
AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (21-1)
- Big Swole (13-4)
- Nyla Rose (12-3)
- Serena Deeb (4-2)
- Penelope Ford (11-5)
- Abadon (5-1) (previously unranked)
Anna Jay drops out of the rankings this week after losing to Hikaru Shida in a title match last week. Abadon, who confronted the champion after the match, replaces Anna in the #5 spot.
In the women’s division tonight, unranked Britt Baker takes on unranked Leyla Hirsch.
Tag Team Division Rankings
Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (11-3)
- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (12-1)
- The Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) (19-7)
- Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (14-5) (+1)
- The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) (9-2) (-1)
- The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) (14-2)
The Jurassic Express and Natural Nightmares switch spots this week. No other movement was recorded in the tag team division, however. There are no matches featuring established tag-teams scheduled for Winter is Coming.