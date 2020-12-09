AEW Rankings Report (12/9): Jon Moxley #1 Contender

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s Dynamite. They are the first rankings since last week’s Winter is Coming event.

Men’s Singles Rankings

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (8-0)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (14-5)

Jon Moxley (21-1) (previously AEW World Champion) Maxwell Jacob Friedman (10-1) Cody Rhodes (20-3-1) Brian Cage (12-1) Ricky Starks (15-2)

With Kenny Omega the new AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley drops to the #1 ranked spot. There was no other movement this week in the men’s singles division.

- Advertisement -

#2 Maxwell Jacob Friedman will face the unranked Orange Cassidy tonight with the winner being awarded the Dynamite Diamond ring.

#3 Cody Rhodes teamed with TNT Champion Darby Allin to defeat Powerhouse Hobbs and #5 Ricky Starks last week as the American Nightmare Family vs Team Taz rivalry continues. #4 Brian Cage, also a member of Team Taz, picked up a win on Dark this week.

Women’s Singles Rankings

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (21-1)

Big Swole (14-4) Nyla Rose (13-3) Serena Deeb (4-2) Penelope Ford (11-5) Abadon (5-1)

There was no movement in the women’s singles rankings this week. Champion Hikaru Shida has been challenged by the frightening #5 Abadon, and it seems she has been left a little unnerved by the situation. Abadon will be in singles action tonight.

#1 Big Swole and #2 Nyla Rose both picked up wins on Dark this week.

#3 Serena Deeb and #4 Penelope Cruz stay put in the rankings this week.

The unranked Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa were involved in a big pull apart last week after Baker defeated Leyla Hirsch, so we could see something between them soon in AEW.

Tag Team Division Rankings

Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (11-3)

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (12-1) The Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) (19-7) Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (14-5) The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall) (9-2) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) (14-2)

There were no changes this week in the tag-team division.

A non-title match between The Young Bucks and the Hybrid2 will take place on tonight’s show. The Bucks said last week that if Angelico and Jack Evans can beat them tonight, they’ll get a future shot at the belts.

Former champion, #1 FTR, will also be in action tonight. They’ll face Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, collectively now known as The Varsity Blondes.

The unranked teams of the Lucha Bros and Butcher and the Blade will be in action tonight as well. Lance Archer will team with the Lucha Bros to take on Eddie Kingston and the Butcher and the Blade.