AEW Rankings Report (6/24): Brian Cage Debuts In Rankings

AEW has released official top-5 rankings for 6/24. #2 Brian Cage makes his first appearance in the rankings as he prepares to challenge Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest.

AEW Men’s Single’s Rankings

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (13-1)

MJF (7-0) Brian Cage (4-0) (previously unranked) Lance Archer (7-1) (-1) Brodie Lee (5-1) (-1) Chris Jericho (2-1)

#1 MJF retains his ranking this week after defeating Billy Gunn on Dynamite.

#2 Brian Cage debuts in the rankings this week. He will challenge AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest. Cage picked up a victory over Robert Anthony on Dark last night.

#3 Lance Archer picked up a win on Dark over Griff Garrison.

#4 Brodie Lee had the week off. He’ll team with Colt Cabana tonight to face Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss.

#5 Chris Jericho lost to the Best Friends along with Sammy Guevara on Dynamite. Jericho will have a face-off with Orange Cassidy tonight.

TNT Champion Cody retained over Ricky Starks on Dynamite.

AEW Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (11-1)

Nyla Rose (6-2) Penelope Ford (4-3) (+1) Big Swole (4-3) (previously unranked) Kris Statlander (4-4) (injured) (-2) Britt Baker (4-4) (injured) (-1)

Champion Hikaru Shida will defend against #2 Penelope Ford at Fyter Fest. Neither wrestler competed this week, however.

#1 Nyla Rose had the week off.

#3 Big Swole debuts in the rankings this week. She took #5 Britt Baker for a ride last week on Dynamite.

#4 Kris Statlander is out with a torn ACL and dropped two spots in the rankings this week.

There were two matches in the women’s division this week. Abadon picked up a surprise victory over Anna Jay, one which might send Anna to the Dark Order. Then on Dark this week, Mel picked up a victory over KiLynn King

AEW Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (8-0)

Best Friends (10-3) The Dark Order (6-0) (+2) Young Bucks (3-2) (+2) The Natural Nightmares (5-1) (-2) Private Party (4-2) (-2)

Omega and Page retained their titles over #4 the Natural Nightmares this week. This results in QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes’ team dropping two spots in the rankings.

#1 The Best Friends retained their top spot by defeating Le Sex Gods in the main event of Dynamite last week. Trent and Chuck Taylor will challenge the champions at Fyter Fest.

#2 the Dark Order move up two spots. They only moved down in the rankings due to inactivity so now that they are back, they find themselves in a top-ranked spot again.

#3 The Young Bucks moved up two spots this week after defeating Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc.

#5 Private Party drop two spots this week after not competing last week.

Tonight on Dynamite, #4 The Natural Nightmares are scheduled to go up against FTR. This will be the first match against ranked competition for Harwood and Wheeler.