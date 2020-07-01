AEW Rankings Report (7/1): Mox, MJF & Cage All Undefeated In 2020

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's Fyter Fest night 1.

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (13-1)

MJF (7-0) Brian Cage (5-0) Lance Archer (8-1) Brodie Lee (5-1) Chris Jericho (2-1)

There was no change in the men’s single’s rankings this week. The top wrestlers in the men’s single’s rankings are starting to show a noticeable trend. Moxley, MJF, and Brian Cage are all undefeated in 2020. Cody, Archer, Brodie Lee, and Chris Jericho only have one loss each. Archer, Lee, and Jericho’s one loss each all came from Moxley. Cody’s loss came to the still undefeated MJF.

World Champion Jon Moxley, TNT Champion Cody, #1 MJF, and #5 Chris Jericho all had the week off.

#2 Brian Cage defeated Jon Cruz on Dynamite. #3 Lance Archer defeated Pineapple Pete on Dark.

#4 Brodie Lee teamed with Colt Cabana and defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss on Dynamite. Lee and Cabana will be joined by Stu Grayson to take on SCU next week at Fyter Fest.

Moxley will defend against #2 Brian Cage at Fyter Fest (unless the match gets postponed due to Moxley’s situation) on the 2nd night of Fyter Fest.

#5 Chris Jericho is scheduled to face Orange Cassidy on the 2nd night of Fyter Fest.

TNT Champion Cody is scheduled to defend against the unranked Jake Hager tonight.

AEW Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (12-1)

Nyla Rose (6-2) Penelope Ford (4-3) Big Swole (4-3) Kris Statlander (4-4) (injured) Britt Baker (4-4) (injured)

There was no change in the women’s rankings this week.

Champion Hikaru Shida picked up a rather quick victory over Red Velvet on Dynamite. She’ll defend against #2 Penelope Ford on tonight’s Fyter Fest card.

#2 Nyla Rose is scheduled to face an opponent TBA on the 2nd night of Fyter Fest. She is also said to have an announcement to make.

AEW Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (8-0)

Best Friends (10-3) The Dark Order (6-0) Young Bucks (4-2) The Natural Nightmares (5-1) Private Party (4-2)

There was no change in the tag-team rankings this week either. FTR defeated SCU but still remain outside the top-5.

#3 the Young Bucks picked up a victory over Peter Avalon & Brandon Cutler on Dark. They will team with FTR to take on the Butcher and the Blade and Lucha Bros next week at Fyter Fest.

Tonight at Fyter Fest, Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will look to defend against the #1 ranked Best Friends.

#5 Private Party are scheduled to face Proud and Powerful tonight at Fyter Fest.