AEW Rankings Report (7/15): Brian Cage Overtakes MJF For #1 Spot

The AEW Rankings for this week featured Brian Cage moving up to the #1 spot.

AEW presents Fight or the Fallen tonight. Ahead of tonight’s card, the promotion has released new top-5 rankings for its men’s, women’s, and tag-team divisions.

AEW Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (13-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (14-1)

Brian Cage (6-0) (+1) Maxwell Jacob Friedman (7-0) (-1) Lance Archer (9-1) Chris Jericho (3-1) (+1) Brodie Lee (5-1) (-1)

Champion Jon Moxley will defend against #1 Brian Cage tonight at Fight for the Fallen. Cage moved up one spot this week after picking up a victory over Brian Pillman Jr. (with the FTW title on the line) on AEW Dark.

TNT Champion Cody will look to defend his title tonight against the unranked Sonny Kiss.

#2 MJF falls down one spot. He didn’t wrestle last week.

#3 Lance Archer picked up a victory over Joey Janela on Dynamite last week.

#4 Chris Jericho moved up one spot after defeating the unranked Orange Cassidy last week.

#5 Brodie Lee tamed with Colt Cabana and Stu Grayson in a win over SCU but dropped one spot regardless due to Jericho’s win.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (13-1)

Nyla Rose (7-2) Big Swole (5-3) Penelope Ford (4-4) Kris Statlander (4-4) (injured) Britt Baker (4-4) (injured) (role model)

There was no movement in the rankings of the women’s division this week.

#1 Nyla Rose picked up a win in a 2-on-1 handicap match against Kenzie Paige and KiLynn King last week. She later teased that she could be bringing in a manager soon.

#2 Big Swole is currently suspended for kidnapping Britt Baker. Wrestlers are not allowed to kidnap each other.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Division: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (10-0)

The Dark Order (7-0) The Best Friends (10-4) Jurassic Express (5-1) (+2) The Young Bucks (4-2) Private Party (5-3) (-2)

#5 Private Party falls down 2 spots this week after dropping a tag title match to the champions.

#4 The Young Bucks were on the losing side of an 8-man tag along with FTR against the Lucha Bros and Butcher and the Blade.

#3 Jurassic Express picked up a victory over Peter Avalon and Brandon Cutler on AEW Dark. They moved up 2 spots with the win and Private Party loss.

Stu Grayson of the #1 ranked Dark Order was on the winning side of a trios match this week. He teamed with Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana in a win over SCU.

The Best Friends had the week off after dropping their title match to Omega and Page at Fyter Fest.