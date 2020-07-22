AEW Rankings Report (7/22): MJF Retakes #1 Spot

AEW has released new rankings for 7/22. The biggest movement came in the men’s singles division with Maxwell Jacob Friedman retaking the #1 contender spot.

AEW Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (14-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (15-1)

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (7-0) (+1) Lance Archer (9-1) (+1) Brian Cage (6-1) (-2) Brodie Lee (5-1) (+1) Darby Allin (7-4) (previously unranked)

#3 Brian Cage drops 2 spots in the rankings after losing his title shot against Jon Moxley at Fight for the Fallen. This means #2 Lance Archer and #1 MJF each move up one spot. Neither Archer nor MJF wrestled last week.

#4 Brodie Lee didn’t wrestle last week but he moves up one spot as Chris Jericho dropped out of the rankings.

#5 Darby Allin is back in the rankings after returning from injury. He picked up a win over Robert Anthony on Dark. He also appeared in the final moments of Dynamite, getting a measure of revenge on Brian Cage.

TNT Champion Cody defeated Sonny Kiss last week and has an open challenge setup for tonight’s Dynamite.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (14-1)

Nyla Rose (7-2) Big Swole (5-3) Penelope Ford (4-4) Kris Statlander (4-4) (injured) Britt Baker (4-4) (injured) (role model)

There was no movement in the women’s division this week. Many of the top-ranked wrestlers in the division are unavailable at the moment. Baker and Statlander are both injured. Big Swole is suspended for kidnapping Britt Baker. #3 Penelope Ford hasn’t wrestled since dropping her title match to Hikaru Shida at Fyter Fest Night 1.

Champion Hikaru Shida picked up a win over Rache Chanel on Dark. The Unranked Nightmare Sisters (Allie & Brandi Rhodes) picked up a win on Dynamite.

#1 Nyla Rose had the week off after winning a 2-on-1 handicap match at Fyter Fest Night 2 and then announcing Vickie Guerrero as her new manager.

Tonight, Ivelisse and Diamante will face off. Diamante has had 4 matches in the promotion on Dark but this will be her first match on Dynamite tonight. The former LAX-member defeated KiLynn King on Dark this week. Ivelisse wrestled in the Casino Battle Royal at All Out last year but hasn’t been back in the promotion since.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (10-0)

The Dark Order (7-0) The Best Friends (11-4) Jurassic Express (5-1) The Young Bucks (4-2) Private Party (5-3)

There was no movement in the tag-team division this week.

Unranked FTR defeated the unranked Lucha Bros on Dynamite. #4 the Young Bucks teamed with tag champion Kenny Omega in a win over Jurassic Express.

#2 The Best Friends picked up a win on Dark over Brady Pierce & Sabby.

There are two tag team matches scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite. #4 The Young Bucks will take on the unranked Butcher and the Blade in a Falls Count Anywhere match. #3 Jurassic Express will also go up against Chris Jericho and Jake Hager of the Inner Circle.