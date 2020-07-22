Wednesday, July 22, 2020

AEW Rankings Report (7/22): MJF Retakes #1 Spot

AEW has released new rankings.

By Ian Carey
AEW Rankings
AEW Rankings

AEW has released new rankings for 7/22. The biggest movement came in the men’s singles division with Maxwell Jacob Friedman retaking the #1 contender spot.

AEW Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (14-0)
TNT Champion: Cody (15-1)

  1. Maxwell Jacob Friedman (7-0) (+1)
  2. Lance Archer (9-1) (+1)
  3. Brian Cage (6-1) (-2)
  4. Brodie Lee (5-1) (+1)
  5. Darby Allin (7-4) (previously unranked)

#3 Brian Cage drops 2 spots in the rankings after losing his title shot against Jon Moxley at Fight for the Fallen. This means #2 Lance Archer and #1 MJF each move up one spot. Neither Archer nor MJF wrestled last week.

#4 Brodie Lee didn’t wrestle last week but he moves up one spot as Chris Jericho dropped out of the rankings.

#5 Darby Allin is back in the rankings after returning from injury. He picked up a win over Robert Anthony on Dark. He also appeared in the final moments of Dynamite, getting a measure of revenge on Brian Cage.

TNT Champion Cody defeated Sonny Kiss last week and has an open challenge setup for tonight’s Dynamite.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (14-1)

  1. Nyla Rose (7-2)
  2. Big Swole (5-3)
  3. Penelope Ford (4-4)
  4. Kris Statlander (4-4) (injured)
  5. Britt Baker (4-4) (injured) (role model)

There was no movement in the women’s division this week. Many of the top-ranked wrestlers in the division are unavailable at the moment. Baker and Statlander are both injured. Big Swole is suspended for kidnapping Britt Baker. #3 Penelope Ford hasn’t wrestled since dropping her title match to Hikaru Shida at Fyter Fest Night 1.

Champion Hikaru Shida picked up a win over Rache Chanel on Dark. The Unranked Nightmare Sisters (Allie & Brandi Rhodes) picked up a win on Dynamite.

#1 Nyla Rose had the week off after winning a 2-on-1 handicap match at Fyter Fest Night 2 and then announcing Vickie Guerrero as her new manager.

Tonight, Ivelisse and Diamante will face off. Diamante has had 4 matches in the promotion on Dark but this will be her first match on Dynamite tonight. The former LAX-member defeated KiLynn King on Dark this week. Ivelisse wrestled in the Casino Battle Royal at All Out last year but hasn’t been back in the promotion since.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (10-0)

  1. The Dark Order (7-0)
  2. The Best Friends (11-4)
  3. Jurassic Express (5-1)
  4. The Young Bucks (4-2)
  5. Private Party (5-3)

There was no movement in the tag-team division this week.

Unranked FTR defeated the unranked Lucha Bros on Dynamite. #4 the Young Bucks teamed with tag champion Kenny Omega in a win over Jurassic Express.

#2 The Best Friends picked up a win on Dark over Brady Pierce & Sabby.

There are two tag team matches scheduled for tonight’s Dynamite. #4 The Young Bucks will take on the unranked Butcher and the Blade in a Falls Count Anywhere match. #3 Jurassic Express will also go up against Chris Jericho and Jake Hager of the Inner Circle.

Trending Articles

Impact

IMPACT Champion Working on a ‘Per-Appearance’ Contract

IMPACT Wrestling held their Slammiversary PPV event this past weekend. The show saw a number of talents make their return, such as...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (7/20): Big Show vs. Orton, Stephanie McMahon Makes Announcement

This week's RAW aired from the Performance Center and was the first episode following WWE Extreme Rules. Big Show battled Randy Orton...
Read more
Wrestling News

Details On WWE’s Plans For A Nation of Domination Reboot

WWE has been discussing the formation of a new Nation of Domination, the late 90's faction comprised of African American wrestlers that...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (7/21): A New Era Begins

Impact 7/21 was the first episode following Slammiversary and featured several new signees making their AXS TV debut. The Good Brothers, Curt...
Read more
Impact

Update On What Tessa Blanchard Wanted To Drop The Title At Slammiversary

Tessa Blanchard was stripped of the Impact World Championship before Slammiversary last weekend. Her contract with Impact Wrestling had run out and...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Rankings Report (7/22): MJF Retakes #1 Spot

AEW has released new rankings for 7/22. The biggest movement came in the men's singles division with Maxwell Jacob Friedman retaking the...
Read more
Impact

Eddie Edwards Talks IMPACT’s Locker Room and Relationship With Management

IMPACT Wrestling Champion Eddie Edwards recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. Edwards won the Championship at this past weekend’s Slammiversary event; winning...
Read more
WWE

Becky Lynch Talks Pregnancy With The Bella Twins (Video)

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is the latest guest on the Bella Twins podcast. During the discussion, Lynch spoke candidly about her pregnancy,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ruby Riott Releases Statement On Match Against Peyton Royce

Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce on RAW this week. The win avenges a loss Riott suffered to the Iiconics member on the...
Read more
WWE

William Regal Says His “Huge Announcement” Will Be Another Step Forward For NXT

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal took to Twitter today and fueled rumors & speculation on the "huge announcement" that he has scheduled for...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ric Flair Talks Wanting To “Just Be Remembered” by Wrestling Fans

The ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair recently appeared on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio to celebrate host Dave LaGreca’s birthday. During his short time on...
Read more
AEW

Jericho Cruise Triple Whammy Postponed To October 2021

The third incarnation of the Chris Jericho Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager cruise has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more
Impact

Update On How Well Slammiversary Did On PPV

Impact Wrestling presented Slammiversary this weekend. The show was promoted on the idea that several of the wrestlers recently released by WWE...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan On What Led Him To Hire Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy has become one of AEW's biggest stars. Lately, he's even been involved in a memorable rivalry with "Le Champion" Chris...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results (7/21): A New Era Begins

Impact 7/21 was the first episode following Slammiversary and featured several new signees making their AXS TV debut. The Good Brothers, Curt...
Read more
AEW

Colt Cabana Recalls When The Young Bucks Told Him They Wanted To Create AEW

All Elite Wrestling's Colt Cabana has revealed when he was first told by The Young Bucks about their plans to launch a...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Names His Pro Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has shared which Superstars would feature on his personal pro wrestling Mount Rushmore.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC