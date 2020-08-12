AEW Rankings Report 8/12: Scorpio Sky Cracks Top-5

AEW has released its latest series of top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (15-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (17-1)

MJF (8-0) Lance Archer (10-1) Brian Cage (6-1) Brodie Lee (5-1) Scorpio Sky (7-1) (previously unranked)

- Advertisement -

#5 Scorpio Sky replaces Darby Allin in the final spot in the rankings this week. Sky has been racking up the wins as of late on Dark and will challenge Cody for the TNT Championship tonight on Dynamite. Allin falls out of the rankings after dropping his AEW World Championship shot to Jon Moxley on last week’s episode.

#4 Brodie Lee pinned Hangman Page in tag action last week when the Dark Order defeated The Elite and FTR.

#3 Brian Cage and #2 Lance Archer each had the week off.

#1 Contender MJF is preparing for his upcoming World Championship match against Jon Moxley on PPV next month.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (15-1)

Nyla Rose (7-2) Big Swole (6-3) Penelope Ford (6-4) Abadon (3-1) Dr. Britt Baker (4-4)

There was no movement in the women’s singles division this week but #2 Big Swole picked up a couple of victories. She defeated Rebel (aka Reba) on Dynamite and teamed with “Lil Swole” Nicole Savoy in victorious fashion in the 1st round of the Women’s Tag Team Cup. Swole still has to worry about Britt Baker, who is scheduled to return from injury in time for next month’s All Out PPV.

#3 Penelope Ford also picked up a singles victory this week on Dark. She defeated Rachael Ellering.

Champion Hikaru Shida, #1 Nyla Rose, and #4 Abadon had the week off from in-ring competition.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page (11-0)

FTR (5-0) Best Friends (13-4) Dark Order (8-1) Young Bucks (5-2) Jurassic Express (5-2)

Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, #1 FTR, and #4 the Young Bucks all teamed together last week and lost to 6 members of the Dark Order including #3 ranked Stu Grayson and Evil Uno.

#2 The Best Friends defeated the unranked Santana and Ortiz. Sue’s van was damaged in the aftermath, however.

Tonight on Dynamite, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will look to defend the titles against the #5 ranked Jurassic Express.