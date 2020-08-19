AEW Rankings Report 8/19: MJF, FTR, & Nyla Rose Retain Top Spots

AEW has released new rankings for 8/19. There was a fair amount of movement in the tag team division but the men’s and women’s divisions saw no changes.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (15-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (18-1)

MJF (8-0) Lance Archer (11-1) Brian Cage (6-1) Brodie Lee (5-1) Scorpio Sky (7-2)

There was no movement in the men’s singles rankings this week. #5 Scorpio Sky was defeated by TNT Champion Cody on the last episode of Dynamite. Cody will look to defend his title on Saturday against #4 Brodie Lee.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (16-1)

Nyla Rose (7-2) Big Swole (6-3) Penelope Ford (6-4) Abadon (3-1) Dr. Britt Baker (4-4)

There was no movement in the women’s singles division this week either. Champion Hikaru Shida picked up a victory in a non-title match over Heather Monroe last week on Dynamite.

On Saturday’s Dynamite, there is one women’s match scheduled. The finals of the Women’s Tag Team Cup will take place. The finals pits Ivelisse & Diamante against the Nightmare Sisters Allie and Brandi Rhodes.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page (12-0)

FTR (5-0) Best Friends (13-4) Young Bucks (6-2) (+1) The Natural Nightmares (6-1) (previously unranked) Dark Order (8-2) (-2)

Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page successfully defended their titles against the Jurassic Express on Dynamite last week. The loss booted Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy out of the #5 ranked spot.

#3 The Young Bucks moved up one spot in the rankings after defeating #5 The Dark Order on Dynamite. The match result sees the Dark Order drop two spots but remain in the rankings.

#4 The Natural Nightmares are back in the rankings. The team had been out of action for a while as QT Marshall was out with COVID-19.

On Dynamite this week, #4 The Natural Nightmares will team with Jurassic Express and take on the Lucha Bros and Butcher and the Blade in 8-man tag action. #1 FTR will also clash with Private Party on the show. #3 The Young Bucks will team with Kenny Omega to take on Alex Reynolds, Five & John Silver from the Dark Order.