Wednesday, August 19, 2020

AEW Rankings Report 8/19: MJF, FTR, & Nyla Rose Retain Top Spots

AEW released new top-5 rankings.

By Ian Carey
AEW Rankings
AEW Rankings

AEW has released new rankings for 8/19. There was a fair amount of movement in the tag team division but the men’s and women’s divisions saw no changes.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (15-0)
TNT Champion: Cody (18-1)

  1. MJF (8-0)
  2. Lance Archer (11-1)
  3. Brian Cage (6-1)
  4. Brodie Lee (5-1)
  5. Scorpio Sky (7-2)
- Advertisement -

There was no movement in the men’s singles rankings this week. #5 Scorpio Sky was defeated by TNT Champion Cody on the last episode of Dynamite. Cody will look to defend his title on Saturday against #4 Brodie Lee.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (16-1)

  1. Nyla Rose (7-2)
  2. Big Swole (6-3)
  3. Penelope Ford (6-4)
  4. Abadon (3-1)
  5. Dr. Britt Baker (4-4)

There was no movement in the women’s singles division this week either. Champion Hikaru Shida picked up a victory in a non-title match over Heather Monroe last week on Dynamite.

On Saturday’s Dynamite, there is one women’s match scheduled. The finals of the Women’s Tag Team Cup will take place. The finals pits Ivelisse & Diamante against the Nightmare Sisters Allie and Brandi Rhodes.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page (12-0)

  1. FTR (5-0) 
  2. Best Friends (13-4)
  3. Young Bucks (6-2) (+1)
  4. The Natural Nightmares (6-1) (previously unranked)
  5. Dark Order (8-2) (-2)

Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page successfully defended their titles against the Jurassic Express on Dynamite last week. The loss booted Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy out of the #5 ranked spot.

#3 The Young Bucks moved up one spot in the rankings after defeating #5 The Dark Order on Dynamite. The match result sees the Dark Order drop two spots but remain in the rankings.

#4 The Natural Nightmares are back in the rankings. The team had been out of action for a while as QT Marshall was out with COVID-19.

On Dynamite this week, #4 The Natural Nightmares will team with Jurassic Express and take on the Lucha Bros and Butcher and the Blade in 8-man tag action. #1 FTR will also clash with Private Party on the show. #3 The Young Bucks will team with Kenny Omega to take on Alex Reynolds, Five & John Silver from the Dark Order.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/17): Shawn Michaels Attacked, Rey Mysterio Returns

The final episode of WWE RAW before WWE SummerSlam aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Shawn Michaels returned to address Randy...
Read more
WWE

Kofi Kingston Reveals He Was Once Pitched a ‘Black Jeff Hardy’ Gimmick

WWE Superstar Naomi recently appeared on WWE's The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. The tenured Superstar discussed a number of topics...
Read more
Wrestling News

Goldberg Reveals Details Of His WWE Contract

Bill Goldberg is under contract with WWE through 2022. His deal calls for two matches per year and he's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Renee Young Leaving WWE, Triple H Comments

Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young has given notice that she is leaving the company. Young, real name Renee Good,...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Blasts WWE For Firing Longtime Employee

WWE has released a number of long term employees in recent months due to the coronavirus pandemic and it appears Chris Jericho...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Bully Ray & Velvet Sky Critical Of Shawn Michaels’ RAW Performance

Bully Ray and Velvet Sky both felt that Shawn Michaels should have sold more for Randy Orton's punt on RAW this Monday....
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 8/19: MJF, FTR, & Nyla Rose Retain Top Spots

AEW has released new rankings for 8/19. There was a fair amount of movement in the tag team division but the men's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Rey Mysterio Hopes Dominik Will Wear Mask & Become “Prince Mysterio”

Dominik Mysterio will take on Seth Rollins this Sunday in his first official pro-wrestling match. The 23-year-old has trained with some of...
Read more
Wrestling News

Renee Young Leaving WWE, Triple H Comments

Longtime WWE broadcaster Renee Young has given notice that she is leaving the company. Young, real name Renee Good,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Naomi: “Sasha Banks Is The Best We Have in WWE”

WWE Superstar Naomi recently appeared on WWE’s The New Day: Feel The Power podcast. The tenured Superstar discussed a number of topics from her...
Read more
Wrestling News

Triple H Talks Thunderdome and WWE’s Pandemic Era

Triple H appeared on the Bill Simmons podcast recently. He spoke about WWE's handling of the global pandemic, the Thunderdome viewing experience,...
Read more
NJPW

David Finlay On Not Wanting His Father To Get Him Into WWE

David Finlay is scheduled to face KENTA in the finals of the New Japan Cup USA 2020. He defeated Chase Owens in...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 8/18: 1st Night Of Emergence Sees New Champion Crowned

Impact Wrestling presented the first night of its 2-week branded event, Emergence, last night on AXS TV and Twitch. The card featured...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Responds To Claims About AEW’s Interest In Goldberg

We have heard rumours of AEW's interest in Goldberg a number of times. It has been said that AEW President Tony Khan...
Read more
WWE

Seth Rollins Comments On His Relationship With Jon Moxley

The Shield is considered to be one of the most impactful factions in the wrestling history and one of the main reasons...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Explains Reason For Recent AEW Releases

Chris Jericho has been very vocal about WWE releasing some long time talents from their roster in the middle of the coronavirus...
Read more
WWE

AJ Styles Responds To Rumors Of Being Unhappy In WWE

There have been some rumours recently about AJ Styles being unhappy with his position in WWE and it appears that these talks...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC