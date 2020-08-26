AEW Rankings Report 8/26: Cody Falls To #3

AEW has released new top-5 rankings for the week of August 26th, 2020. The big change in the rankings this week comes as a result of Brodie Lee’s TNT Championship victory over Cody on Saturday. With the loss, Cody drops to the #3 position.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (15-0)

TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (6-1)

MJF (8-0) Lance Archer (12-1) Cody (18-2) (previous TNT Champion) Brian Cage (6-1) (-1) Scorpio Sky (7-2)

- Advertisement -

Brodie Lee is the new TNT Champion. He squashed Cody in the main event of Saturday’s edition of Dynamite. The former champ had to be stretchered out of the arena and could possibly be out of action for awhile. Cody drops to the #3 position in the rankings with the loss.

Everything else in the men’s singles division stayed pretty much the same. Before winning the title, Lee was ranked #4. Brian Cage drops one position due to Cody being ranked at #3 this week.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (16-1)

Nyla Rose (8-2) Big Swole (6-3) Penelope Ford (7-4) Abadon (4-1) Dr. Britt Baker (4-4)

There was no movement in the women’s singles division this week, though there were some big developments. NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa was featured in a vignette on Saturday challenging Shida to a title match. That match has been made official for All Out.

Also last week, Diamante and Ivelisse made history by becoming the 1st ever AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup winners. Rumors are AEW is working behind the scenes to sign them both.

#5 Britt Baker returns to action tonight (kind of). She’ll team with Penelope Ford and Rebel/Reba in a handicap match against #2 Big Swole.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page (12-0)

FTR (6-0) Best Friends (14-4) Young Bucks (6-2) The Natural Nightmares (6-1) Dark Order (8-2)

There was no movement in the men’s tag team division this week but a highly significant match has been scheduled for Thursday’s Dynamite. A gauntlet match will determine which team takes on Omega and Page for the belts at All Out. The order of the gauntlet match will be based on ranking. #4 The Natural Nightmares will start the match against #3 the Young Bucks. Whoever wins that match will move on to face #2 the Best Friends. Then the winner of that match will take on #1 FTR and whoever wins that fall will face the champs at the PPV.