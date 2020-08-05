AEW Rankings Report 8/5: FTR Debut In #1 Spot

AEW has released new rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite. FTR debut in the rankings at the #1 spot after being officially signed to contracts last week.

Here are this week’s AEW Top-5 rankings:

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (14-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (17-1)

MJF (8-0) Lance Archer (10-1) Brian Cage (6-1) Brodie Lee (5-1) Darby Allin (7-4)

There was no movement in the men’s single’s rankings this week. Many of the top stars of the division had the week off. TNT Champion Cody did successfully defend his title against Warhorse on last week’s Dynamite, however. He’ll team with Matt Cardona tonight to go up against the Dark Order.

#5 Darby Allin teamed up with World Champion Jon Moxley last week to defeat #3 Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. After the win, it was announced that Allin will face Moxley this week for the title.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (15-1)

Nyla Rose (7-2) Big Swole (5-3) Penelope Ford (5-4) Abadon (3-1) (+1) Dr. Britt Baker (4-4) (-1)

Abadon continues her creepy climb up the rankings this week. She moves into the #4 spot, replacing the injured Britt Baker after picking up another victory on Dark.

Champion Hikaru Shida picked up a win last week over the unranked Diamante.

The Women’s Tag Team Cup kicked off this week. #1 Nyla Rose’s team with Ariane Andrew was ousted in the first round by the Dark Order’s Anna Jay and the debuting Tay Conti. Allie and Brandi Rhodes also picked up the victory over #3 Penelope Ford and the unranked former member of the Nightmare Collective, Mel.

#2 Big Swole is suspended and #5 Britt Baker is injured.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page (11-0)

FTR (5-0) (previously unranked) Best Friends (12-4) Dark Order (8-0) (-2) Young Bucks (5-2) (-1) Jurassic Express (5-2) (-1)

The biggest news this week in terms of the rankings is FTR debuting in the #1 contender position. FTR is undefeated in 2-on-2 tag matches since arriving in AEW. They’ve defeated The Butcher and the Blade, SCU, Lucha Bros, Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon, and Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison.

Last week, the champions successfully retained over the Dark Order. As a result, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson drop down 2 spots in the rankings.

Tonight on Dynamite, #1 FTR teams with #4 the Young Bucks and the tag champions to face 6 members of the Dark Order.

#2 The Best Friends will also take on the unranked Proud and Powerful on Dynamite tonight.