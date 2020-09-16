AEW Rankings Report 9/16: Lance Archer, Hikaru Shida, Page & Omega Ranked #1

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (17-0)

TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (7-1)

Lance Archer (13-1) Brian Cage (8-1) MJF (8-1) Cody (18-2) Scorpio Sky

There was no movement in the men’s singles division this week in AEW. The rankings are the same from last week.

In the division last week, Brodie Lee successfully defended the TNT Championship against the former champion’s brother, Dustin Rhodes.

#1 ranked Lance Archer maintained his top ranking this week. He’ll face Jon Moxley for the title on the 1-year anniversary of Dynamite show next month.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1)

Nyla Rose (9-2) Big Swole (8-3) Abadon (5-1) Penelope Ford (8-5) Dr. Britt Baker (4-6)

There was no movement in the women’s division this month either.

Last week in the division, #1 ranked Nyla Rose defeated the newly signed Tay Conti in singles competition.

A big match in the women’s division is scheduled for tonight, however. Ivelisse will challenge Thunder Rosa for the NWA Women’s Championship.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (8-0)

Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page (12-1) Best Friends (15-6) Young Bucks (7-3) The Natural Nightmares (7-2) Santana & Ortiz (8-4)

There was no movement in the tag-team division rankings either this week, marking the first week of AEW rankings to see no changes whatsoever.

Last week in the division, the unranked Jurassic Express defeated the Lucha Bros and tonight they will take on the tag champs, FTR, in non-title action.

Also tonight, #2 The Best Friends will continue their rivalry with #5 Santana and Ortiz.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager were victorious over Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss last week. They will take on Private Party this week on Dynamite.