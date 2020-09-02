AEW Rankings Report 9/2: MJF, Nyla Rose, & FTR Retain Top Rankings

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (15-0)

TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (6-1)

MJF (8-0) Lance Archer (13-1) Cody (18-2) Brian Cage (6-1) Scorpio Sky (7-2)

There was no change in the men’s singles rankings this week but one of the biggest title matches in AEW’s young history takes place on PPV this weekend. Somebody’s “0” has to go as the undefeated champion, Jon Moxley (15-0), takes on the #1 ranked MJF (8-0).

Elsewhere in the division, #3 Cody looks like he could be out of action for sometime after the beating he took at the hands of the Dark Order.

#2 Lance Archer and #4 Brian Cage are both gearing up for the Casino Battle Royal at All Out. #5 Scorpio Sky will team with the Natural Nightmares and Matt Cardona on the PPV to take on the Dark Order as well.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (16-1)

Nyla Rose (8-2) Big Swole (7-3) Abadon (5-1) (+1) Penelope Ford (7-5) (-1) Dr. Britt Baker (4-5)

AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will face the NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa at All Out. Elsewhere in the division, however, the frightening Abadon keeps rising up the rankings as she picks up wins on Dark.

#4 Penelope Ford dropped one spot in the rankings this week as she lost a handicap match along with Rebel (aka Reba) to #2 Big Swole on Dynamite. #5 Britt Baker was technically involved in that match as well, so she takes an L and drops below .500 for the year.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page (12-0)

FTR (7-0) Best Friends (14-5) Young Bucks (6-3) The Natural Nightmares (6-2) Jurrasic Express (6-3) (+1)

#1 FTR maintained their top ranking this week after winning the tag gauntlet match on Dynamite. In fact, the top-4 rankings in the tag division all stayed the same as nobody in the match lost to a lesser-ranked opponent. #3 The Young Bucks defeated #4 the Natural Nightmares, then #2 The Best Friends defeated #3 The Young Bucks before #1 FTR finally defeated #2 The Best Friends to earn the tag title shot at All Out.

The Dark Order fell out of the rankings this week. #5 Jurassic Express took their place. The dinosaur themed team will tag with the Young Bucks tonight to take on Private Party and SCU. The winning team will face each other at All Out.