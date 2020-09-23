AEW Rankings Report 9/23: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page Removed From Rankings

AEW has released new top-5 rankings and the big news this week is that former AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page are no longer ranked.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (17-0)

TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (7-1)

Lance Archer (13-1) Brian Cage (8-1) MJF (9-1) Cody (18-2) Scorpio Sky (8-2)

There was no movement in the men’s singles rankings this week. A big match in the division takes place tonight on Dynamite, however.

#1 Lance Archer will team with #2 Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in trios action against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and the recently signed Will Hobbs.

Also tonight, Brodie Lee will defend the TNT title against Orange Cassidy.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1)

Nyla Rose (9-2) Big Swole (8-3) Abadon (5-1) Penelope Ford (8-5) Dr. Britt Baker (4-6)

There was no movement in the women’s division this week either. A big match will take place on tonight’s card, however. AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will team with NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa to take on the winners of the AEW Tag Team Cup, Diamante and Ivelisse.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (9-0)

Best Friends (16-6) (+1) Young Bucks (7-3) (+1) The Natural Nightmares (7-2) (+1) Butcher and the Blade (9-5) (previously unranked) Santana & Ortiz (8-4)

The big news this week is that former champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page have been removed from the tag-team rankings. It should be interesting to see what both have to say about this. Omega noted last week while on commentary that he is looking to go back to the singles division but Page has expressed he would like their team to continue.

#1 The Best Friends move into the top contender position after defeating Santana and Ortiz in an epic Parking Lot match last week.