AEW Rankings Report 9/9: Lance Archer Claims #1 Contender Spot

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s edition of Dynamite. Lance Archer is now the newly top-ranked contender for Jon Moxley’s title after winning the Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (17-0)

TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (6-1)

Lance Archer (13-1) (+1) Brian Cage (6-1) (+2) MJF (8-1) (-2) Cody (18-2) (-1) Scorpio Sky (7-2)

There was quite a bit of movement this week in the men’s singles division. #1 Lance Archer claims the top spot in the rankings after winning the Casino Battle Royale. #2 Brian Cage jumps up two spots mainly due to #3 MJF and #4 Cody dropping in the rankings.

Tonight on Dynamite, TNT Champion Brodie Lee will look to defend his title against Dustin Rhodes.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1)

Nyla Rose (8-2) Big Swole (8-3) Abadon (5-1) Penelope Ford (7-5) Dr. Britt Baker (4-6)

There was no movement in the women’s division rankings this week. Champion Hikaru Shida was victorious over NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa at All Out. #2 Big Swole also picked up a victory over #5 Britt Baker in her own dental office on the PPV.

As for the rest of the division, #1 Nyla Rose has been in the top spot for awhile but her previous losses to Shida make it hard to give her another shot right away, though it could be coming soon. The terrifying #3 Abadon has been moving up steadily as well.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (7-0)

Kenny Omega & “Hangman” Page (12-0) (previous champions) Best Friends (14-6) Young Bucks (7-3) The Natural Nightmares (6-2) Santana & Ortiz (7-4) (previously unranked)

FTR now top the rankings as the new AEW Tag Team Champions. #1 Kenny Omega and Hangman Page drop to the #1 spot but it is not clear if they will ever team together again given the drama that has occurred.

#5 Santana and Ortiz are back in the rankings after defeating #2 the Best Friends last week on Dynamite.

Jurassic Express fall out of the rankings after losing to #3 the Young Bucks on the PPV. They will face the unranked Lucha Bros on tonight’s show.