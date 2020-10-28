AEW Rankings Reports (10/28): The Young Bucks Retain #1 Spot

AEW has released new top-5 rankings ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW Men’s Singles Division

AEW World Champion: Jon Moxley (20-0)

TNT Champion: Cody (19-2-1)

Brian Cage (10-1) MJF (9-1) Lance Archer (13-2) Brodie Lee (8-2) Darby Allin (12-5) (previously unranked)

The #5 ranking in this division is in a state of flux. In recent weeks, Shawn Spears, Scorpio Sky and now Darby Allin has occupied the spot. Allin is scheduled to challenge either Cody or Orange Cassidy for the TNT title at Full Gear. Cody and Cassidy will clash tonight in a lumberjack match with the belt on the line.

4 unranked wrestlers will compete in the semi-finals of the contender tournament tonight. Kenny Omega will face Penta El Zero M and Hangman Page will face Wardlow.

AEW Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Hikaru Shida (19-1)

Nyla Rose (11-2) Penelope Ford (9-5) Abadon (5-1) Big Swole (10-4) Dr. Britt Baker (6-6)

There was no movement in the women’s division rankings this week. #5 Britt Baker brought her 2020 singles record back to .500 with a win over KiLynn King on Dynamite last week.

The NWA Women’s Championship will be on the line tonight. New champion Serena Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa last night on the UWN show. She’ll defend against Leyla Hirsch tonight.

AEW Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (12-0)

Young Bucks (8-3) Best Friends (18-7) The Natural Nightmares (8-2) Butcher and the Blade (10-5) Santana & Ortiz (8-5)

#1 The Young Bucks retain their top-ranking in the division this week. They earned a tag title shot against FTR at Full Gear with their win the 4-way tag match on Dynamite last week.

There was no movement in the tag-team rankings this week. There are also no tag matches scheduled for Dynamite tonight, so the rankings for this division will likely stand still going into next week as well.