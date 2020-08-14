Friday, August 14, 2020

AEW Releases Three Wrestlers Including Jimmy Havoc

Havoc has been on absence since being named in the #SpeakingOut movement

By Anutosh Bajpai
AEW has released Jimmy Havoc
AEW has released Jimmy Havoc

While the company hasn’t made an official announcement regarding the same, latest reports suggest that AEW has released three wrestlers from their roster.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer, the promotion has parted ways with three wrestlers including Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley, and Sadie Gibbs.

- Advertisement -

Havoc was last seen on the AEW TV back in May before he was accused of sexual assault as part of the #SpeakingOut movement in June.

The company had responded to these allegations by announcing that the British star will be undergoing treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues. The officials had promised to evaluate Jimmy’s position with the promotion upon the completion of his rehabilitation

Priestley who turned down a WWE contract to sign with AEW was last seen in the promotion in March. It was reported that the female star had trouble getting into the country due to the restrictions put in place after coronavirus outbreak.

Sadie Gibbs, on the other hand, hasn’t been seen on AEW programming this year. Her last match for the company was a tag team bout during AEW Dark.

The company has been removing the names of the released stars from their website one by one and it’s possible that more names will be added to this list in coming times. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates on the matter.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE NXT Results (8/12): Velveteen Dream Returns, Reed vs. Priest, Karrion Kross

The August 12, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (8/12): Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Appreciation Night

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Cody put the TNT Championship on the line against Scorpio Sky and Chris...
Read more
WWE

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same...
Read more
WWE

WWE Intercontinental Championship Plans For SummerSlam Revealed

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will reportedly defend the title against Jeff Hardy at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. WWE has not announced Hardy vs. Styles...
Read more
AEW

AEW TNT Championship Final Design Revealed

The AEW TNT Championship belt design is finally complete. AEW crowned the first TNT Champion at Double or...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Releases Three Wrestlers Including Jimmy Havoc

While the company hasn't made an official announcement regarding the same, latest reports suggest that AEW has released three wrestlers from their...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Tops NXT By A Wide Margin, Doubles Key Demo

AEW Dynamite has extended its winning streak over WWE NXT. Viewership was down for both shows this week, but AEW outdrew NXT...
Read more
WWE

SummerSlam Likely For Orlando Arena, Plans For ‘Virtual Fans’

WWE is expected to announce the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as the SummerSlam location soon. Multiple sources are reporting that WWE is planning to...
Read more
WWE

WWE Intercontinental Championship Plans For SummerSlam Revealed

WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles will reportedly defend the title against Jeff Hardy at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. WWE has not announced Hardy vs. Styles...
Read more
Impact

Chris Sabin Talks How Unsafe The First TNA Ultimate X Match Was

IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion and former TNA Champion Chris Sabin recently appeared on the Chris Van Vliet show.
Read more
WWE

WWE Network Adding EVOLVE, PROGRESS, wXx & ICW Content This Weekend

Indie content is coming to the WWE Network this weekend. WWE announced today that shows from EVOLVE, PROGRESS, wXw...
Read more
Wrestling News

MLW Signs Distribution Deal With Fubo Sports Network

Major League Wrestling has inked a deal with the Fubo Sports Network to air episodes of Fusion. The show will air at...
Read more
AEW

Eric Bischoff Talks AEW’s “Progressive” Approach To ‘Scripting’

Former WCW President and WWE Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently appeared on AEW Dynamite. ‘Easy E’ appeared in a segment...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (8/12): Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, Tag Team Appreciation Night

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Cody put the TNT Championship on the line against Scorpio Sky and Chris...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (8/12): Velveteen Dream Returns, Reed vs. Priest, Karrion Kross

The August 12, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
AEW

Jeff Cobb Teases Promotion Announcing His Signing

Jeff Cobb is still a free agent, but that might be changing soon.  Cobb teased a major promotion announcing...
Read more
WWE

Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross Made Official For WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX

Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX.  After weeks of teasing...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC