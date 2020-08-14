AEW Releases Three Wrestlers Including Jimmy Havoc

While the company hasn’t made an official announcement regarding the same, latest reports suggest that AEW has released three wrestlers from their roster.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer, the promotion has parted ways with three wrestlers including Jimmy Havoc, Bea Priestley, and Sadie Gibbs.

Havoc was last seen on the AEW TV back in May before he was accused of sexual assault as part of the #SpeakingOut movement in June.

The company had responded to these allegations by announcing that the British star will be undergoing treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues. The officials had promised to evaluate Jimmy’s position with the promotion upon the completion of his rehabilitation

Priestley who turned down a WWE contract to sign with AEW was last seen in the promotion in March. It was reported that the female star had trouble getting into the country due to the restrictions put in place after coronavirus outbreak.

Sadie Gibbs, on the other hand, hasn’t been seen on AEW programming this year. Her last match for the company was a tag team bout during AEW Dark.

The company has been removing the names of the released stars from their website one by one and it’s possible that more names will be added to this list in coming times. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates on the matter.