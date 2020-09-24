AEW Reportedly Dealing With Multiple COVID-19 Cases

Last night just before AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that the #1 ranked Lance Archer has tested positive for COVID-19. Brian Cage also posted to social media that he was not feeling well and was also not on last night’s broadcast. According to Tweets from Florida-based reporter, Jon Alba, AEW is dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 cases at the moment.

Alba is jointly reporting the news along with Fightful:

“Sean Ross Sapp and I are jointly reporting, via multiple sources, several individuals who present at AEW tapings earlier this month have since tested positive for COVID-19, including talent seen on AEW Dark,” Alba Tweeted.

Over the last few months, #AEW has by far had the most extensive COVID-19 protocols among any wrestling companies that chose to run during the pandemic. The conditions of how or where the virus was transmitted is not entirely clear at this time. Hoping everyone affected is OK. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) September 24, 2020

“It’s entirely plausible talent were kept off this week’s show for precautionary reasons, and didn’t necessarily test positive,” Alba continued to Tweet. “But we can report there were multiple positive cases in the past couple of weeks involving talent who were present at tapings earlier this month.”

Lance Archer’s COVID-19 Status

Just before Dynamite, Archer revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“While at home, now I’ve also gotten sick tested positive,” Archer wrote. “I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks.”

Brian Cage Deletes Tweet Regarding Health Status

Recently, Brian Cage posted to Twitter, “Not feeling very well, but still looking GOOD! Best body guy even while sick and out of then gym [flexed biceps emoji] #machine #swolverine #redcon1 #bodyguy #luchaundergroundunderwear.”