AEW Reportedly Moving Dynamite & Dark To Undisclosed Location

AEW will be moving the tapings for Dynamite and Dark out of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, filming for the shows will be moved to an undisclosed location. The location is believed to be somewhere in the southeast.

The location of the tapings will be kept private as the company does not want fans to show up and wait outside. It is also believed that they will be doing a lot of taping today and tomorrow. It is believed content will be filmed for this week’s Dynamite as well as for future shows.

The parking lot near Daily’s place is being set up as a coronavirus testing center.

AEW Announces TNT Championship

It is possible that AEW will be filming matches today and/or tomorrow for the upcoming TNT championship tournament. Tony Khan was recently quoted in a press release announcing the title.

“It’s been a privilege working with Kevin Reilly and TNT to bring fans the best live wrestling show week after week on AEW: DYNAMITE, especially during these tumultuous times,” said Tony Khan, president and CEO of AEW.

“I’m glad we’re now able to announce the TNT CHAMPIONSHIP. The first ever titleholder will be determined by an unforgettable tournament that fans will not want to miss, and that our wrestlers will be desperate to win. I’m excited for the announcement of the full bracket live on Dynamite this week.”

The tournament is scheduled to begin on April 8th. The finals will take place at Double or Nothing.