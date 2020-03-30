AEW Reportedly Re-Shot Dynamite Segment Between Chris Jericho And Matt Hardy During The Show

The main event segment of this week’s Dynamite saw Matt Hardy confronting the former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho after his debut on last week’s episode of the show.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer talked about this angle and revealed some interesting titbits about whole thing.

According to Meltzer, most of the things on Dynamite were produced live and the confrontation angle was one of the few things to be taped beforehand on Tuesday.

However, Chris Jericho did not like the taped version of the segment and he wanted it to be reshot. Though they could not shoot it in the day time because the difference would have been obvious on TV.

So the company shot the angle again during the Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin match which was the only bout of the night that had been shot beforehand.

The production team then had just 15 minutes to edit the whole thing before it aired on TV and it’s an impressive feat of achievement considering the fact that AEW has been doing live TV for less than a year.

Chris Jericho also confirmed this story on a Facebook Live Stream, noting that they planned to shoot the angle before Dynamite went on air but they couldn’t do it because the sun had not gone down yet.