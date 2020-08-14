Friday, August 14, 2020

AEW Reportedly Still Has Major Plans For Jungle Boy

All Elite Wrestling reportedly remains committed to their big plans for Jungle Boy, and even knows when it wants to implement them.

By Steve Russell
Jungle boy
Jungle Boy

All Elite Wrestling is reportedly still heavily invested in Jurassic Express member Jungle Boy.

According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, the promotion is still committed to their long-term build of Jungle boy. This news comes following his recent loss on AEW Dynamite.

It’s reported that AEW wants to hold off on the push until its fanbase can once again attend live events. It is speculated that when this happens, AEW will be giving him some major momentum.

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus team up for an AEW Tag Team Championship opportunity. Despite their best efforts, the defending champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page were able to retain their tag belts. Jungle Boy would be the one to take the pinfall at the conclusion of the bout.

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced changes to AEW’s plans, the Jurassic Express member had been involved in several notable singles matches. He faced off against some of AEW’s top talent, including Cody Rhodes, MJF, and Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho.

Jericho has previously stated that, had it not been for the pandemic, he and Jungle Boy would probably have continued working together following their short rivalry.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

