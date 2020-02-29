AEW Revolution Final Card

The card for tonight’s (Saturday, February 29, 2020) AEW Revolution has been finalized.

The company has yet to officially announce the main event of this event that takes place in Chicago, IL from the Sears Center and will air on pay-per-view. The belief is that this special will be headlined by AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley.

This show marks the first special for the promotion in 2020, which features a stacked lineup. There are a total of matches booked for this show with three of them being championship matches.

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of this special later tonight. Here’s the final card:

AEW Revolution Card

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The Young Bucks

Cody Rhodes vs. MJF

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

PAC vs Orange Cassidy

Evil Uno and Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky – Pre-Show Match

