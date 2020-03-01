AEW Revolution Results & 7 Takeaways

7 Jake Hager Picked Up His First Win In AEW

Dustin Rhodes squared off against Jake Hager to start off the show. Hager kissed his wife in the front row before the match.

Match Recap: Dustin controlled the match early and beat Jake down outside the ring. Hager battled back with a Clothesline for a two count. Hager leveled Rhodes with an elbow to the face and posed in the ring as his wife cheered him on. Dustin knocked Hager to the canvas and then Rhodes kissed Hager’s wife. Jake connected with a Vader Bomb for a two count.

Dustin bounced Hager’s head off the steel steps and then unloaded some right hands in the corner. Rhodes hit a boot to the midsection and Code Red for a near fall. Dustin went for an Arm Bar but Hager countered into an Ankle Lock in the middle of the ring. Dustin broke free and Hager sent him towards referee Aubrey Edwards. Hager capitalized on the distraction and hit a low blow. Hager then put Rhodes to sleep with a Standing Arm Triangle for the victory.

A special “Blood & Guts” edition of Dynamite will air on March 25th. It will feature a War Games themed match.