AEW Signs Anna Jay

AEW has added a new wrestler to its women’s division. Anna Jay has been signed to the promotion. She took a loss to Hikaru Shida on last week’s edition of Dynamite.

“The Star of the Show” was announced as having signed with the promotion through AEW’s social media channels:

They noted on commentary during her match on Dynamite that Jay was trained at the Monster Factory by QT Marshall and Glacier. She is also said to be coming off of shoulder surgery that kept her out of action for six months.

Cody commented on Anna Jay’s signing shortly after it was announced.

“Anna Jay showed up and stepped up. Hung in there with an absolute killer like Shida! Congratulations,” Cody Tweeted.

Video of Anna Jay’s match against the top-ranked Hikaru Shida can be viewed in the player below:

Upcoming AEW Matches

All Elite Wrestling also announced several matches for this week’s editions of Dark and Dynamite.

Matches scheduled for AEW Dark this week:

Kip Sabian vs Tony Donati

QT Marshall vs Lee Johnson

Wardlow vs TBD

Matches scheduled for AEW Dynamite this week: