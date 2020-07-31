Friday, July 31, 2020

AEW Signs Eddie Kingston

AEW has signed Eddie Kingston

By Ian Carey
Eddie Kingston

After making a strong impression on the microphone and in the ring against Cody on Dynamite 2 weeks back, AEW has signed Eddie Kingston. The 18-year veteran pro has had stints with ROH, the NWA, CHIKARA, Impact Wrestling, CZW, and PWG.

“I learned a long time ago, in this life, you never lose, you learn,” Kingston said following his match with Cody on Dynamite. “I learned tonight that Cody is the better man, he’s the better grappler, he was the better fighter. But just tonight. I’ve been doing this for a very long time … I have nothing else in this life that I love doing.”

“So whether AEW brings me back or not, I’m going to keep going. I’m going to keep going until the wheels fall off,” Kingston continued. As it turns out, AEW will be bringing him back regularly as an official member of its roster.

Kingston spent 2019 with the National Wrestling Alliance. He formed “Outlaw Inc” along with former ROH World Champion, Homicide. In 2018, Kingston managed “The OGZ” in a feud against Konnan and LAX. The OGZ consisted of former LAX members Homicide and Hernandez.

