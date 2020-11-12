Jade Cargill Signs Multi-Year Deal With AEW

AEW has announced that Jade Cargill is All Elite. AEW sent in word that Cargill has signed a multi-year deal with the company and will be part of the women’s division.

“I joined AEW because here I have a voice,” said Jade. “I’m ready to shake up the women’s division, and I’m going to flip this promotion on its head.”

AEW President Tony Khan touted Jade’s credentials and stating that her signing demonstrates their commitment to signing world class athletes as they build the Women’s roster.

Khan said, “I’m confident that fans will enjoy getting to know Jade’s strong personality and watching her development as a wrestler after her surprising confrontation with Cody and Brandi Rhodes last night on Dynamite.”

Jade Cargill made her official debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite. She confronted Cody Rhodes in a segment and took issue with Cody’s reputation for being a ‘Giant Killer.’ She said that she knows a giant – none other than Shaquille O’Neil. Shaq has expressed interest in wrestling Cody, so this latest development indicates we may actually see them in the ring together in some capacity.

After talking trash to the American Nightmare, Cargill was interrupted by his wife, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes.

According to her official website, Cargill is a business owner, trainer and active mother. She played basketball at Jacksonville University and has a masters in child psychology.