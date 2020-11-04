Wednesday, November 4, 2020

AEW Signs Max Caster & Anthony Bowens

Max Caster & Anthony Bowens are All Elite.

By Ian Carey
Max Caster & Anthony Bowens

All Elite Wrestling has added Max Caster & Anthony Bowens to its roster. The duo has wrestled as a team on the last two episodes of AEW Dark. They defeated Aaron Solow and Angel Fashion on the show last night but lost to the Best Friends the week prior. Their team name is “The Acclaimed”.

AEW took to Twitter to officially announce the news:

Max Caster & Anthony Bowens, The Acclaimed

- Advertisement -

Max Caster made his pro-debut in 2015. He was trained at the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy by Brian Myers & Pat Buck. Caster also wrestled a couple of matches on AEW Dark back in June before his two matches teaming with Bowens recently. Anthony Bowens was trained by Pat Buck and Dan Maff. He made his pro-debut in 2013.

The Acclaimed had never teamed before aligning on AEW Dark. They are 1-1 as a unit.

There are a few tag-teams starting to emerge on AEW Dark as of late. In addition to the Acclaimed, Luther & Serpentico (the Chaos Project), and Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr. have become established teams.

AEW is back in Daily’s Place for Dynamite tonight. The below matches have been scheduled for the card:

  • MJF & Wardlow vs. The Inner Circle (Ortiz & Sammy Guevara)
  • Trent (w/Chuck Taylor) vs. Miro (w/Kip Sabian)
  • Colt Cabana & The Dark Order (John Silver & Ten) vs. Cody & The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn & Billy)
  • Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)
  • Nyla Rose vs Red Velvet

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (11/2): Randy Orton & Drew McIntyre, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. Drew McIntyre battled The Miz and John Morrison in a Handicap...
Read more
Wrestling News

News On Long-Term Plans For Roman Reigns & The Usos

The Usos might soon be adopting the same shirtless look alongside new theme music as they align with Roman Reigns' new SmackDown...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega On Wanting To Keep Her Marriage To Aleister Black A Secret, Triple H’s Reaction

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about her marriage to fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black. She recently joined Lilian Garcia for...
Read more
WWE

Goldberg Talks Who Was ‘The Man’ In WCW

Former WWE Universal Champion and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the Talk’n Shop podcast with co-hosts Luke Gallows and...
Read more
AEW

‘AEW Games’ Announcement Coming Next Week

AEW has fans waiting to see a video game announcement.  On Monday afternoon, they sent out a teaser video stating to follow...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW Signs Max Caster & Anthony Bowens

All Elite Wrestling has added Max Caster & Anthony Bowens to its roster. The duo has wrestled as a team on the...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Down, Sets All-Time Record Low For Third Hour (11/2)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.656 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Impact

Su Yung & Rich Swann Celebrate Husband-Wife World Championships

While their marriage isn't acknowledged on-air, Su Yung and Rich Swann are both world champions in Impact Wrestling. At Impact's Bound For...
Read more
Wrestling News

Zelina Vega On Wanting To Keep Her Marriage To Aleister Black A Secret, Triple H’s Reaction

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has opened up about her marriage to fellow WWE Superstar Aleister Black. She recently joined Lilian Garcia for...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mustafa Ali Explains The Logic Behind RETRIBUTION’s Names

RETRIBUTION leader Mustafa Ali has addressed why the stable's members have names like T-BAR, Slapjack, Mace, and Reckoning. Ali...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mick Foley Says WWE Is Letting Him Keep His Cameo Account (For Now)

WWE legend Mick Foley says the company is letting him keep his Cameo account for the time being. The Hardcore legend did...
Read more
Wrestling News

Reckoning Calls Asuka A “Dancing Clown” & Says She’s Coming For RAW Women’s Title

The last female member left in Retribution is Reckoning (aka Mia Yim). Based on comments she made in a YouTube exclusive video,...
Read more
NWA

Allysin Kay Announces Her Free Agency, Gone From The NWA

Former NWA Women's Champion, Allysin Kay, has revealed she is officially a free agent. She had last been a member of the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC