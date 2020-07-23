AEW Star Reportedly Suffers Concussion, More Potential Injuries On Dynamite

There were several potential injuries coming out of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode.

Darby Allin reportedly suffered a concussion during his segment with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio.

The injury reportedly occurred after Starks attacked Allin from behind to begin the double team attack. Allin had come to the ring to confront Cage. Starks and Cage were preparing to use Allin’s skateboard on him when Jon Moxley made the save with a barbed wire baseball bat, clearing the ring.

AEW later announced Allin and Moxley vs. Starks and Cage in a Texas Tornado match for next week’s Dynamite episode. However, that match may be nixed due to the concussion to Allin.

In other injury news from Dynamite, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Young Bucks, The Butcher and The Blade were shaken & banged up coming out of their Falls Count Anywhere match.

The finish to the match saw The Young Bucks place The Butcher and The Blade onto tables on the stage. The Bucks then climbed to the top of the tunnels to finish their opponents off. Matt Jackson was described as “pretty messed up” after putting The Butcher through a table because the table leg jammed his knee. Nick Jackson was said to be “pretty shaken up” after putting The Blade through a table.

It remains to be seen if the two tag teams will miss any ring time, and there’s no word yet on the severity of their injuries. It was said that The Blade, Matt and Nick were “pretty messed up” after the match ended.