AEW Statement Regarding Dynamite Location Changes Due To Coronavirus

In light of the ongoing Coronavirus disease outbreak, All Elite Wrestling is relocating the next two weeks of AEW Dynamite tapings.

Next week’s show, originally scheduled for Rochester, NY, will now take place from the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, FL. The first AEW Dynamite show from Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena will take place Wednesday, July 8th.

The March 25th episode of Dynamite, originally scheduled for Newark, NJ, will be held at a venue to be determined. AEW Dynamite from Newark’s Prudential Center will take place Wednesday, July 22nd.

As of this writing, AEW has yet to comment on the fate of the highly anticipated Blood & Guts double steel cage match (The Elite vs. The Inner Circle) that was booked for 3/25.

The following is an official statement from AEW sent in to SEScoops.com regarding the changes:

Rochester

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. This show will be televised live on TNT from Daily’s Place, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The DYNAMITE show in Rochester will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at Blue Cross Arena.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 8. Additional details will be forthcoming.

Newark

In addition, the DYNAMITE show on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, will be relocated to a new venue, which will be announced shortly. This show will be televised live on TNT on March 25, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The DYNAMITE show in Newark will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at the Prudential Center.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Newark show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 22. Additional details will be forthcoming.

We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.