AEW Suspends And Fines Jake Hager Following Fyter Fest, Hager Responds

AEW has suspended and fined Jake Hager following his actions at Fyter Fest Night One.

All Elite Wrestling has posted a storyline update following Jake Hager’s actions at Fyter Fest Night One. Hager competed in a losing effort for Cody Rhodes’ AEW TNT Championship. After the controversial ending, Hager attacked the referee by punching him in the face.

Furthering the storyline repercussion’s of the Inner Circle member, AEW addressed his actions via Twitter. AEW revealed that Hager has been suspended and fined for the assault. He has been suspended for 10 days, with the fine being listed as an “undisclosed amount.”

Jake Hager responded to AEW’s ruling via social media, calling it “BS.” According to Hager, Cody had been choked unconscious after he had secured his Head and Arm submission hold. Cody Rhodes managed to maneuver himself on top of Hager into a pin. Hager maintained the hold throughout. The referee, however, didn’t check on Cody and instead made a three count.

Relinquishing the submission, Hager initially believed he had won the match and TNT Championship as Cody came to. Hager believes that the referee’s decision to count the pinfall instead of registering the fact Cody Rhodes had been choked unconscious was a “blown call.” He noted the situation was made worse by AEW’s decision.

AEW Fyter Fest Night Two takes place next Wednesday night on TNT.