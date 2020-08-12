AEW TNT Championship Final Design Revealed

The AEW TNT Championship belt design is finally complete.

AEW crowned the first TNT Champion at Double or Nothing in May. Cody Rhodes defeated Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT Championship tournament.

Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson was on hand to present Cody the belt. AEW announced at the time that thee belt was incomplete. Production on the prestigious award was halted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cody with the AEW TNT Championship (Photo: AEW)

After winning the TNT Championship, Cody announced a weekly open challenge competition for anybody to step up and see if they can take the prize from him. We have seen wrestlers from AEW and outside the company try their best. Cody has memorable battles with Jungle Boy, Sonny Kiss, Eddie Kingston and Warhorse.

As of this writing, he is still champion. Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky this week on Dynamite.

