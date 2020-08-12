Wednesday, August 12, 2020

AEW TNT Championship Final Design Revealed

By Michael Reichlin
TNT Championship
TNT Championship Final Design

The AEW TNT Championship belt design is finally complete.

AEW crowned the first TNT Champion at Double or Nothing in May. Cody Rhodes defeated Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT Championship tournament.

- Advertisement -

Boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson was on hand to present Cody the belt. AEW announced at the time that thee belt was incomplete. Production on the prestigious award was halted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cody TNT Championship
Cody with the AEW TNT Championship (Photo: AEW)

After winning the TNT Championship, Cody announced a weekly open challenge competition for anybody to step up and see if they can take the prize from him. We have seen wrestlers from AEW and outside the company try their best. Cody has memorable battles with Jungle Boy, Sonny Kiss, Eddie Kingston and Warhorse.

As of this writing, he is still champion. Cody Rhodes defends the AEW TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky this week on Dynamite.

Discussion: What do you think of the AEW TNT Championship Final Design?

Trending Articles

WWE

Drew McIntyre Wants Current SmackDown Champion To Be Drafted To Raw

The Next WWE draft is on the horizon. Reports suggest that the company has shortlisted two dates in October for the same...
Read more
Impact

Former WWE Star Makes Impact Return (Video)

Brian Myers, formerly known as Curt Hawkins in WWE, returned to Impact Wrestling for the first time since 2015 during Tuesday night's...
Read more
WWE

Xavier Woods Responds To CM Punk Suggesting That Big E Should ‘Dump’ The New Day

Big E is getting a shot at a singles run due to the injuries of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston but E...
Read more
Results

Impact Results (8/11): Brian Myers Is “The Most Professional Wrestler”

Impact Wrestling presented a show on AXS TV and Twitch last night. The card was the go-home show before the 2-week Emergence...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ric Flair Comments On Randy Orton’s Attack On RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton turning on Ric Flair. The 16x World Champion had been serving as...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE Nixes Possible Location For SummerSlam, Latest Plans

It appears Vince McMahon won’t get what he wanted, which was to have fans in attendance for this year’s WWE SummerSlam. 
Read more
AEW

AEW TNT Championship Final Design Revealed

The AEW TNT Championship belt design is finally complete. AEW crowned the first TNT Champion at Double or...
Read more
WWE

John Cena On Firefly Fun House Match: “It Left A Lot Of Questions”

John Cena hasn’t been on WWE television since WrestleMania 36 where he took part in the Firefly Fun House match against Bray...
Read more
AEW

Brandi Rhodes Reveals Why She Left Twitter, Addresses “Heels” Criticism

AEW's Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes spoke with TV Insider this week and said she recently left Twitter because she has more important things...
Read more
Wrestling News

Matt Hardy Comments On Sammy Guevara’s Chairshot From Last Week

Last week on Dynamite, Sammy Guevara chucked a chair at Matt Hardy. The end result was a deep laceration to the 45-year-old's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ric Flair Comments On Randy Orton’s Attack On RAW

This week's edition of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton turning on Ric Flair. The 16x World Champion had been serving as...
Read more
AEW

AEW Rankings Report 8/12: Scorpio Sky Cracks Top-5

AEW has released its latest series of top-5 rankings ahead of tonight's episode of Dynamite. AEW Men’s Singles...
Read more
NWA

NWA Announces Weekly PPVs, Partnership With United Wrestling Network

The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning to live events starting next month. The promotion recently announced a partnership with the United...
Read more
AEW

Eric Bischoff Talks Working AEW and Tony Khan as a Producer

Former WCW President and WWE Executive Director of SmackDown Eric Bischoff recently appeared on AEW Dynamite. 'Easy E' appeared in a segment...
Read more
Results

Impact Results (8/11): Brian Myers Is “The Most Professional Wrestler”

Impact Wrestling presented a show on AXS TV and Twitch last night. The card was the go-home show before the 2-week Emergence...
Read more
Wrestling News

Booker T: Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Belong On WCW’s Mount Rushmore

Booker T doesn't believe that former WCW President Eric Bischoff belongs on anyone's WCW Mount Rushmore. As far as the Hall of...
Read more
AEW

FTR Talk About Tag Team Psychology, If AEW Needs 6-Man Tag Titles

FTR has shared their approach to tag team psychology and whether they believe AEW needs a 6-man championship. Speaking...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC