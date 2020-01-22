AEW To Air Dynamite Live From Jericho Cruise Next Year

AEW is looking to amp things up for the next Jericho Cruise

While the taped episode of AEW Dynamite from this year’s Jericho Cruise is yet to air, it appears that the company is already planning ahead and they are preparing to amp things up next year by broadcasting a live show from the ship.

According to reports from Heel By Nature, Cody Rhodes took on a mic after this week’s Dynamite tapings. He announced that AEW will have more involvement in next year’s Cruise and the February 2, 2021 episode of Dynamite will air live from the vessel.

Next year’s version of the Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea has already been announced and the AEW World Champion recently confirmed that the 2021 edition of his cruise will set sail on February 1st next year.

Though it won’t be an easy task to broadcast a full episode of Dynamite from the ship live and the company will need a lot more preparations for the same.

This year, the company pre-taped matches for the episode airing tonight. They have recorded the show on two separate master tapes and plans call for them to fly both tapes on separate charter flights to Atlanta to ensure the broadcast.

Airing the full episode live from the cruise itself will not only mean that the company will have to bring even more equipment and crew on board but they will also have to prepare for things like weather.

So it will be interesting to know what preparations the officials do for ensuring an uninterrupted broadcast of the show.