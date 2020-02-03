AEW To Honor Wrestling Legends On Dynamite This Week

AEW will honor more wrestling legends this week on Dynamite. This week’s episode will emanate from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama and AEW will honor wrestling legends of the SouthEast on the show.

Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol will be honored this week on Dynamite and PW Insider is also reporting that Doug Gilbert and Arn Anderson will be as well.

Missy Hyatt posted the following to her social media accounts to announce the news:

Big news!!! I'm going to be @AEWrestling this Wednesday. I will be honored among continental legend-Austin idol. No truth that I got spot from alan martin, di Carter,lord humungous,Wendell cooley for not picking up the phone. — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) February 1, 2020

Missy Hyatt started her career with WCCW in 1985 and would later join the UWF as well. Hyatt then was with WCW from 1987 to 1993. She also managed a little in ECW. Hyatt was inducted into the WSU Hall of Fame in 2009.

Austin Idol is running commercials for his wrestling school on episodes of NWA Powerrr these days. He is a multi-time former CWA Heavyweight Champion and a 2x NWA Alabama Heavyweight Champion as well. Idol was on-hand when AEW honored legends of Memphis Wrestling as well.

