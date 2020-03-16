AEW Dynamite To Be Held In Closed-Set Locations Until Further Notice

AEW continues to postpone upcoming episodes of their weekly television show on TNT, Dynamite.

The company did so again Monday with the April 15th episode from Boston, which will have to be rescheduled for another date due to the coronavirus.

What to take away from this statement is the fact that they noted all upcoming Dynamite episodes will be held without fans and essential personnel only.

As noted earlier this week, it looks like AEW’s big Blood and Guts double steel cage match is still happening. This week’s edition of Dynamite will feature The Elite vs. The Inner Circle, with the winners earning an advantage for Blood and Guts.

AEW issued the following statement on Twitter regarding the cancelation of the April 15th Dynamite from Boston:

AEW DYNAMITE: 4/15 BOSTON RESCHEDULED

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 15 in Boston, MA, will be relocated. The relocated show will be televised live on TNT on April 15. Until further notice, live episodes of DYNAMITE will be produced at closed set locations with essential personnel only.

The DYNAMITE show in Boston will be rescheduled for Wednesday, August 5, at Agganis Arena. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Boston show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on August 5. Additional details will be forthcoming.

We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.”

This comes a few days after the promotion announced that Wednesday’s episode from Rochester, NY and then the special edition of the show, Blood & Guts, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey the following week on March 25th will have to find new locations.

Due to concerns about the coronavirus, these changes have been made.