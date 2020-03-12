AEW To Relocate Next Week’s Dynamite, Blood & Guts Episodes

AEW has announced the relocation of two scheduled episodes of Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling was slated to hold next week’s episode from Rochester, NY and then the special edition of the show, Blood & Guts, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey the following week on March 25th.

However, due to concerns about the coronavirus, those shows have been moved. Next week’s show will take place in Jacksonville, FL from Daily’s Place. The location of the Blood & Guts is unknown at this time.

AEW issued the following statement in a series of posts on their official Twitter account:

“As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 8. Additional details will be forthcoming.

In addition, the DYNAMITE show on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, will be relocated to a new venue, which will be announced shortly. This show will be televised live on TNT on March 25, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The DYNAMITE show in Newark will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at the Prudential Center.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Newark show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 22. Additional details will be forthcoming.

We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.”

The Prudential Center issued the following statement about shutting the arena down:

The New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center have released a statement regarding the NHL’s decision to suspend the season. pic.twitter.com/zZ5oIc9qYm — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 12, 2020

