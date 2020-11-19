AEW Dynamite Tops NXT With Big Jump In Viewership & Demo

AEW Dynamite scored a decisive win over NXT this week. Here is the breakdown, courtesy of ShowbuzzDaily:

AEW: 850,000 viewers, 0.37 rating (7th on cable for the night)

850,000 viewers, 0.37 rating (7th on cable for the night) NXT: 638,000 viewers, 0.14 rating (56th on cable for the night)

For comparison, Monday’s WWE Raw averaged 1.778 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key demo. AEW and NXT combined tied Raw in the Adults 18-49 demo.

The big story this week is the strength of AEW’s numbers. This was the second best rating for Dynamite of 2020, only behind the January 15th Bash at the Beach episode. Dynamite, while going head-to-head with NXT, actually beat Raw in the Adults 18-34 demo. This is extra impressive considering Raw featured Drew McIntyre defeating Randy Orton for the WWE Championship in the main event.

You can find full results and our takeaways from both shows below: