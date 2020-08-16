Sunday, August 16, 2020

AEW Updates Dynamite Schedule Due To NBA Playoffs

AEW has posted an updated schedule.

By Ian Carey
AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite

The NBA Playoffs have disrupted the upcoming AEW Dynamite schedule. The promotion recently posted an updated schedule complete with content set to air on YouTube during Dynamite’s normal timeslot Wednesdays at 8 PM est.

There will be no Dynamite on Wednesday this week due to the NBA Playoffs. Part 1 of All Out 2019 will air on AEW’s YouTube page beginning at 8 PM EST. Dynamite this week will air on Saturday at 6 PM or after the NBA game is over.

There will also be no episode of Dynamite on August 26th, 2020. The episode will instead air the following night at 8 PM. AEW will air part 2 of All Out 2019 on its YouTube channel Wednesday, August 26th at 8 PM.

On Wednesday, September 16th, 2020, a special 1-hour episode of Dynamite will air after the NBA game is over. The following night a full episode will air beginning at 8 PM est.

The Saturday, August 22nd episode of Dynamite will feature Cody vs Brodie Lee for the TNT championship.

Also, fans in Canada should note that next Saturday’s episode of Dynamite will air at 10 PM on TSN. The show will air on TSN 2.

