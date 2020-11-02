AEW Video Game Announcement Coming Next Week

AEW has fans waiting to see a video game announcement.

On Monday afternoon, they sent out a teaser video stating to follow @AEWGames on all social media platforms as well as a new YouTube channel. They also mentioned to check back on Tuesday, November 10th at 6/5c, which is when the announcement will be made.

It will be interesting to see what the announcement is. It could be related to their console game or mobile edition. Here’s the teaser:

Various AEW stars such as Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega have previously talked about a game that would be on consoles such as Xbox and Playstation.

Recent comments made by Omega made it seem like the game was still in the works.

What could be more likely is a mobile game announcement. The promotion filed to apply to trademark the terms “All Elite Wrestling: Elite General Manager” and “Elite GM” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) back in September.

The next generation of consoles is slated to be released soon. The Sony PlayStation 5 will be out on November 12th while Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will be out on November 10th.

