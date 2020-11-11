AEW Video Game In Development By Yuke’s Co. Ltd.

All Elite Wrestling has announced not one, but three new AEW video games. AEW Games has provided the first official details regarding an AEW console game, an ‘Elite General Manager’ game as well as AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.

The big news is that the AEW console game being developed by Yuke’s Co. Ltd, the company that developed WWE’s video games for nearly twenty years. The AEW console game will be available on current and next generation consoles.

Yukes is the studio behind the classic SmackDown! games and the ‘WWE 2K’ series up until WWE 2K19. WWE and Yukes parted ways in 2019 due to creative differences. WWE went on to partner with Visual Concepts for the release of WWE 2K20, a game riddled with bugs that flopped so hard that this year’s 2K21 installment was scrapped entirely.

Yukes also developed games for New Japan Pro Wrestling (2005, 2007) and UFC (2019-2012). In May 2019, the company announced plans to produce a wrestling-related video game to compete with WWE’s 2K franchise. (More on the split).

For more on the ‘Elite General Manager’ and ‘Casino: Double or Nothing’ games, visit AEWGames.com.