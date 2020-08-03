AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament Begins Tonight

The first round of the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament begins tonight, Monday August 3rd.

The 8-team ‘Deadly Draw’ tournament will air exclusively on AEW’s YouTube channel. New matches premiere Monday nights at 7pm (Eastern).

The first match of the tournament will see Nyla Rose and former WWE wrestler Ariane Andrew vs. Anna Jay of the Dark order and former NXT star Tay Conti.

As of this writing, two other teams are confirmed for the tournament:

Ivelisse & Diamante

Brandi Rhodes & Allie

The winners of the tournament will receive the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup trophy.

AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Cup trophy

During a recent interview AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes spoke about the tournament. She noted that her hope is that it becomes an annual event.

It has not yet been confirmed when the finals will take place, but AEW’s next pay-per-view, All Out, takes place on Saturday, September 5th, 2020.