Update On AEW Women’s Tag Tournament, First Team Announced

AEW has announced an 8-team Women’s Tag Tournament is taking place this summer. The event has the tagline, Deadly Draw. Eight teams of 16 competitors will compete in single-elimination tournament. It is believed the winners will win a cup trophy.

While no start date has been announced as of this writing, it’s likely that the finals will take place at or around AEW’s next pay-per-view – All Out on September 5th. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, company officials are confident this will become an annual event.

AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament

The first team confirmed for the inaugural tournament is the Nightmare Sisters: Brandi Rhodes and Allie.

It will be interesting to see if Nyla Rose and her new manager Vickie Guerrero end up being one of the teams. They were featured in the promo for the tournament, and Guerrero has wrestled some in the past.

The company might have to scout female talent outside of the AEW roster, since some women are still impacted by COVID-19-related travel issues (and injuries).

AEW has held several tournaments in the company’s short history. Previous tournaments have been held to determine a #1 contenders to crown the first AEW World Championship (won by Chris Jericho and Hangman Page), a tournament to crown the first World Tag Team Champions (won by SCU) and most recently, Cody winning a tournament to become the first AEW TNT champion.

You can watch the first promo video for the Deadly Draw tournament below: