Wednesday, October 21, 2020

AEW World Title Eliminator Semi-Finals Set

The semi-finals have been confirmed

By Andrew Ravens
AEW Tournament

The semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament are set.

The first batch of matches in this tournament took place on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT. 

- Advertisement -

Those matches saw Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix, Kenny Omega vs. Sonny Kiss, Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page, and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy.

The winners of those bouts were Fenix, Omega, Wardlow, and Page. 

AEW World Title Eliminator Semi-Finals 

Now, Fenix will battle Omega while Wardlow is slated to take on Page in the semi-finals of the tournament. The purpose of this tournament is to crown a new number 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

AEW has already announced when the semi-finals will take place. It will take place next week on Dynamite, which is on October 28th. 

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

The finals of this tournament will go down at this show although there’s been no word yet on when AEW will actually book the tournament winner against the champion, who is currently Jon Moxley. 

Lance Storm Isn’t A Fan Of Miro’s Character Direction in AEW

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Bret Hart Reacts To Jake Roberts Saying He’s One Of The ‘Worst World Champions Of All Time’

Bret Hart has responded to Jake Roberts' previous claims that he was one of the "worst world champions" in WWF history.
Read more
WWE

Former WCW Wrestler Passes Away After Contracting Coronavirus

WCW Wrestler Johnny Meadows has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 according to posts on his official Facebook account.
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager Takes Shot At WWE & Stephanie McMahon On Twitter

AEW's Jake Hager has taken a shot at Stephanie McMahon on Twitter. Hager was responding to a Tweet from McMahon that was...
Read more
WWE

Backstage News On The Ending Of This Week’s Raw

The ending of this week's episode of Raw confused a lot of people with many wondering if the company ran out of...
Read more
WWE

Several WWE Venues Investigated As COVID Hotspots, WWE Responds

WWE has been criticized by many for gathering people and running shows during the coronavirus pandemic but it appears that their troubles...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

AEW World Title Eliminator Semi-Finals Set

The semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament are set. The first batch of matches in this tournament took...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston Set For AEW Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling has announced the main event for their upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. During Wednesday’s episode of AEW...
Read more
AEW

Joey Janela Pulled From AEW Dynamite Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Joey Janela was scheduled to work this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, but was pulled at the last minute. 
Read more
WWE

Reason Why Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Didn’t Get WWE Executive Director Positions Last Year

Last year, there were some fans curious why WWE didn’t give Triple H and Stephanie McMahon the positions as Executive Directors of...
Read more
WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Hell In A Cell

The early betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event...
Read more
WWE

Number Of Positive COVID-19 Cases In WWE Are Higher Than Originally Believed

Bryan Alvarez talked during today’s Wrestling Observer Live about the statement issued by WWE about local officials looking to investigate venues in...
Read more
WWE

Paul Heyman’s Alliance With Roman Reigns Has Been In The Works Since Shield Debut

Paul Heyman continues to speak about his alliance with Roman Reigns on WWE television.  He did so yet again...
Read more
WWE

Peyton Royce On Life After The IIconics: “It’s So Strange”

Peyton Royce recently spoke to Kayla Braxton for her Braxton Beat online show. During the discussion, Royce spoke about WWE's decision to...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC