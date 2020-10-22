AEW World Title Eliminator Semi-Finals Set

The semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament are set.

The first batch of matches in this tournament took place on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT.

Those matches saw Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix, Kenny Omega vs. Sonny Kiss, Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page, and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy.

The winners of those bouts were Fenix, Omega, Wardlow, and Page.

AEW World Title Eliminator Semi-Finals

Now, Fenix will battle Omega while Wardlow is slated to take on Page in the semi-finals of the tournament. The purpose of this tournament is to crown a new number 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

AEW has already announced when the semi-finals will take place. It will take place next week on Dynamite, which is on October 28th.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

The finals of this tournament will go down at this show although there’s been no word yet on when AEW will actually book the tournament winner against the champion, who is currently Jon Moxley.

