Wednesday, October 14, 2020

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Brackets Confirmed

By Andrew Ravens

AEW has announced the full bracket for the World Title Eliminator tournament. 

There will be 8 competitors in the tournament. Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, Kenny Omega, Joey Janela, Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Wardlow, and  Jungle Boy have been confirmed. The purpose of this tournament is to crown a new number 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. 

AEW has released the brackets for the tournament, which you can see here: 

  • Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix
  • Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela
  • Colt Cabana vs. Hangman Page
  • Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy

Based on these brackets, it does set up the possible finals match of omega vs. Page, which would be an interesting match since they split as a tag team. 

The AEW All Out pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This will be the final PPV event of the year for AEW. 

The four quarterfinal matches will take place on the October 21st episode of Dynamite and the two semifinal matches set for the October 28th Dynamite.

