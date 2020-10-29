AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals Set

Fans now know who will be in the finals of the tournament that will determine the new #1 contender to the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

The semi-finals of the tournament took place on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The pair of matches saw Wardlow vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega vs. Penta El Zero M.

As seen on the show, Page went over Wardlow in the opening contest while Omega beat Penta El Zero M in the headliner.

It should be noted the Penta replaced Rey Fenix in this contest as Fenix was injured in their first round match that took place. He landed badly on his shoulder and was pulled from the tournament out of medical concern as he has worked injured in the match.

The finals between Page and Omega will see to find out who will be the next in line for the AEW World Title. Some fans knew the finals in advance as the show was taped last Thursday and spoilers got out.

The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

Tournament Finals To Take Place At AEW Full Gear