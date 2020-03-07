AEW’s Latest Dark Order Message Teases Matt Hardy As The Exalted One

All Elite Wrestling has released another cryptic message teasing the forthcoming arrival of the Dark Order’s mystery leader, The Exalted One.

The message, seen below, depicts a disturbing image of what is to come once the Exalted One’s identity is revealed.

MADE FROM THE VOID OF HOPELESSNESS

AND FROM TIME SPENT AWAY WITH THE SHADOWS

THIS IS WHAT IT TOOK FOR ME TO ARRIVE

THE CALLING….

HELLO?

ARE YOU THERE?

READY & WAITING

DARK ORDER WELCOMES ME

YOU ARE HERE

As you may have noticed, the first letter of each sentence spells out, “MATT HARDY.” Matt Hardy is in fact a free agent and is expected to join AEW in the near future.

Matt Hardy: Exalted One of AEW’s Dark Order?

Hardy seems like an obvious contender to be the Exalted One. His out-there ‘broken brilliance’ character could add an exciting creative dimension to the Dark Order storyline. Alternatively, the Matt Hardy teases could be a red herring. The Dark Order is a cult that preys upon people with psychological manipulation. For all we know, the Exalted One could be Luke Harper, Lance Archer, Jake Roberts, Raven or someone else entirely – and it’s Broken Matt Hardy coming in to declare war on the Dark Order.

Whoever the Exalted One is, hopefully we find out in the next couple weeks. The ‘iron it hot’ and it’s time for AEW to strike and deliver the payoff.