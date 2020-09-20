Sunday, September 20, 2020

AEW’s Ortiz Talks Jerry Lynn Being The Agent for The Parking Lot Fight

The Proud and Powerful member talks the recent Parking Lot Fight on Dynamite

By Jake Jeremy
AEW Parking Lot Fight

AEW’s Santana & Ortiz recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former LAX discussed a number of topics on the show, including this week’s Parking Lot Fight match that took place against Best Friends on AEW Dynamite.

“All thanks to Jerry Lynn, he agented the match” Ortiz began on the show. “I mean Jerry Lynn has all the experience in the world when it comes to these type of matches. And yeah, he definitely gave us the guidance because we came with a bunch of crazy ideas, as you could imagine.”

Ortiz on Lynn’s Influence

“We were just like, ‘oh, let’s do this, this, this, this and this. Jerry harped on that he doesn’t want the match to be like ‘building furniture'” Ortiz continued. “You know what I mean? Where the guys are trying to build all these crazy extravagant things to put people through or whatever the case is.”

Ortiz would then discuss how Jerry Lynn wanted the match to be laid out. “So, Jerry kept harping on that he wants the bout to flow, which I think we accomplished in the match. And, I mean, we were pretty much all on the same page. We all wanted to, for lack of a better term, murder each other.”

“We were down for whatever and Santana also had that talk where it was just like ‘hey guys, listen. We’re going out there and this is a fight to us.’ At the end of the day? We’ll be fine. But let’s go out there with that mentality, because if we don’t have that mindset? Like this is a real fight? It’s not gonna come across on the screen.”

Did you enjoy the Parking Lot Fight on this week’s episode of Dynamite? Let us know in the comments

AEW

